Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.80. Cinemark shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 11,585 shares trading hands.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

