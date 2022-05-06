Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

