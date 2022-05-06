Citigroup Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $300.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.74.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

