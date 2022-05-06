Citigroup Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $58.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.35.

QSR stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

