Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 740 ($9.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.19).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 572 ($7.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 557.40 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 685.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,954.75).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.