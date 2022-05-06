CJS Securities Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Outperform

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. CJS Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

KAR opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

