Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,703. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

