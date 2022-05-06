Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

