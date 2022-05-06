Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.48 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 835.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,183,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 1,949,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

