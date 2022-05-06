Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

CLFD opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $753.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

