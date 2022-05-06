ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

