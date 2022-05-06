ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
