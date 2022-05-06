Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Truist Financial

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. 197,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. Cloudflare has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 233.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.