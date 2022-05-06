CloudMD Software & Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

