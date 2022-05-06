Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.33. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 348,114 shares.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.