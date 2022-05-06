Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,434. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.