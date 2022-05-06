CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $213.27 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

