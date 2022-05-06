CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$2.89 EPS.

CMS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,012. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

