Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Shares Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 7,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)
