Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 167,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

