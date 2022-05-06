Cohen & Steers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

