Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.95.

NYSE:CMA opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

