Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($158.95) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($183.16) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($170.06).

ML opened at €117.60 ($123.79) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($112.58) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($137.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.51.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

