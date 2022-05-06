Comparing RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RINO International and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 237.55%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than RINO International.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey N/A -162.77% -35.95%

Volatility and Risk

RINO International has a beta of -4.71, meaning that its share price is 571% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 12.64 -$153.38 million N/A N/A

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats RINO International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International (Get Rating)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

