Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Up 5.8%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 4,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 263,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 277,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

