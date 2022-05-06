Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 13.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.75. 4,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after buying an additional 103,345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after buying an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

