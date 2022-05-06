CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($78.80).

ETR:COP opened at €52.15 ($54.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($87.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.89.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

