Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

