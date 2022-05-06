Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

