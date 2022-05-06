Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.80 or 0.07461274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00757627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.15 or 0.00584022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00077373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005723 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars.

