Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 8,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,260. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

