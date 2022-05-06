Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 8,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,260. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
