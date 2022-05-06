Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.