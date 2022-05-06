Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to Sell at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

