Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

