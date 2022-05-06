Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49.

ED stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 1,594,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

