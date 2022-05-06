Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.91. 1,799,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,890. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,399.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

