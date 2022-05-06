Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given a C$2,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,478.57.

CSU stock opened at C$1,985.42 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,677.44 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,160.22.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 80.8899978 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

