Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €64.78 ($68.19) and last traded at €64.32 ($67.71). 556,364 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.46 ($65.75).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.92.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.