Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

