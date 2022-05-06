Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

