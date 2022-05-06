Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 14,530 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.18% of Essent Group worth $159,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 34,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,393. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

