Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 145,471 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,159,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,471 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $103,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
