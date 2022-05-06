Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 6.39% of PGT Innovations worth $85,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 4,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.