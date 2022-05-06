Cooke & Bieler LP Has $109.74 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $109,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

PCAR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,595. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

