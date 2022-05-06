Cooke & Bieler LP Has $183.75 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $183,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 709,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

