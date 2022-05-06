Cooke & Bieler LP Has $59.86 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $59,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $62.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

