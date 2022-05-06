Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 120,826 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,826 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $134,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $209.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

