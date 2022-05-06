Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 237,868 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,868 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.64% of RenaissanceRe worth $127,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.67. 6,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,000. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

