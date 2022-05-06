Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 521,580 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521,580 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.77% of Umpqua worth $73,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 181,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,796. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

