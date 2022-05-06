Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 6.57% of DMC Global worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 167,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 110.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 15,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,537. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $63.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.31 million, a P/E ratio of -101.65, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

