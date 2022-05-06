Cormark Comments on CCL Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter.

